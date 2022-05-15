CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — About 100 people gathered on the steps of the West Virginia Capitol on Sunday to rally in support of abortion rights.
This comes after a Supreme Court draft was leaked, saying there is a possibility the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
The Associated Press reports that more than 380 pro-choice rallies were set to happen on Saturday.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, West Virginia has an “unenforced pre-Roe ban.” That means if Roe v. Wade is overturned, laws pre-Roe v. Wade could be enacted.
Roe v. Wade is a landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision. It established abortion as a constitutional right, according to the Associated Press.