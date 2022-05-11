ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County announced on Tuesday that it will put forth $1 million in funding for reproductive rights nonprofits and organizations that provide abortions.

The announcement was made by Marc Elrich, the county’s executive, who also said that the funds will go toward programming for family planning, reproductive health, and maternal health services.

The announcement comes just as Democrats suffer a major blow in their push to codify Roe v. Wade.

In a 49-51 vote on Wednesday, Senate Democrats failed to pass the Women’s Health Protect Act, with Democratic leader Chuck Schumer condemning the loss, saying it marks a record, of every senator’s position on the right to let a woman choose their future.

In April, the Maryland legislature, ahead of the Roe v. Wade leak, extended protections for abortion access, by granting permission to health practitioners to perform abortions within the state.

The bill was originally vetoed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan before the General Assembly overruled it. The law also requires insurance companies and Medicaid to cover the full cost of the procedure.