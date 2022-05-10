On the state level, the Abortion Care Access Act was passed for expanded access to abortion through Medicaid and private insurance

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland are coming together to show their support for access to women’s healthcare, from family planning to abortion.

A resolution was passed following the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe versus Wade. Leaders say the draft is “outrageous and devastating for all women and a clear violation of women’s rights.”

Officials will add an additional $1 million to the budget to expand women’s healthcare in the county. Councilmember Nancy Navarro said, “Pregnancy is a private and personal decision, and it must remain so. Access to quality, safe and affordable reproductive health services must be protected.”

CEO/President of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Dr. Laura Meyers stated, “Abortion is legal. It is legal today, and it’s going to stay legal. At planned parenthood, we keep our doors open for all who need us.”

On the state level, the Abortion Care Access Act was passed for expanded access to abortion through Medicaid and private insurance. That will go into effect July 1st.