CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia’s only Democratic national representative, Senator Joe Manchin, has released a statement on the Supreme Court of the United States’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

I am deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. It has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years and was understood to be settled precedent. I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans. As a Catholic, I was raised pro-life and will always consider myself pro-life. But I have come to accept that my definition of pro-life may not be someone else’s definition of pro-life. I believe that exceptions should be made in instances of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. But let me be clear, I support legislation that would codify the rights Roe v. Wade previously protected. I am hopeful Democrats and Republicans will come together to put forward a piece of legislation that would do just that. Sen. Joe Manchin

Manchin’s fellow West Virginia senator, Shelley Moore Capito, has also released a statement, saying she supports bringing the decision back to each state.

By overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court has returned this issue to the states to make their own determination. I support this decision, and I would expect West Virginia to support this decision as well. This ruling does not create a federal ban on abortion, as has been suggested by some of my colleagues. Many feel strongly on this issue, but I condemn violent rhetoric and threats towards the Supreme Court Justices. I will continue to oppose extreme legislation at the federal level, and will follow debates in state legislatures, including in West Virginia, on this issue. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Other West Virginia officials, including Gov. Jim Justice, Attorney General Morrisey and Congresswoman Carol Miller have also released statements regarding the decision.