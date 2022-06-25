CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has released a statement regarding the Supreme Court of the United States deciding with Dobbs, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade:

I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting. I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

Although West Virginia is not one of the 13 states that had “trigger bans” which removed the right to an abortion the moment that Roe v. Wade was overturned.