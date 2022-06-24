WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Roe v. Wade being overturned has hundreds of people protesting for and against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision all week, but when the decision came in on Friday the crowds grew larger.

The atmosphere in front of the Supreme Court from Friday morning to the evening did not change. There were several heated debates between both sides, everyone chanting and several speakers giving speeches. Many people were celebrating, and others were infuriated.

“It’s about the same, people are upset. This is a human rights issue,” said Nicole Rustad, an abortion-rights supporter.

“We were some of the only pro-life people here as we kind of still are, and we’re here to celebrate,” said Kara Zupkus, spokesperson for Young Americans Foundation and anti-abortion advocate.

One decision, and two very divided sides. The right to abortion is now in the hands of the states.

“We’re all basically overjoyed, A lot of us cried happy tears. We were hugging when we heard the decision and we knew we had to come down here and celebrate,” said Zupkus.

“I think I’m still processing. I’ve been anticipating this for so long and to finally have it here. It’s just like oh,” said Michelle Peterson with Our Rights DC, an abortion-rights advocate.

Large crowds and charged emotions filled the streets of First Street in Northeast D.C. It was the perfect recipe for tensions outside the supreme court as protesters from both sides converged.

“We’ve definitely been having some people come up and try to harass us and get in our face. Someone tried to physically assault one of our members it’s kind of sad. We think that we should be able to peacefully celebrate just as they’re allowed to peacefully protest,” said Zupkus.

Despite the announcement, it’s not stopping abortion rights advocates from continuing their fight.

“We need to keep fighting because we’ve got to win our rights back at this point,” said Peterson.

As for anti-abortion rights advocates, Friday was a day of celebration.

“[We’re] fighting for the unborn and just to know how many lives are going to be saved by this decision it’s remarkable,” said Zupkus.

Protests are expected to continue throughout the weekend at the U.S. Supreme Court, and the home of some of the justices.