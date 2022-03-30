(WDVM) — Exciting news from space! The Hubble Space Telescope discovered the farthest star in the universe .. Breaking a new record! The star nicknamed Earendel is estimated to be 13.8 billion years old. Discovers believe it will take 12.9 billion years for the light to reach the telescope.

The previous record-holding star was discovered in 2018. That light would take 9 billion years to reach the telescope.

“That means that that light left the star when the universe was less than 1 billion years old. To me, that’s amazing actually using Hubble as a time machine to see a star that long ago,” Michelle Thaller, NASA Astronomer said.

“Looking back through a time when the Universe was much different than what it is today. So what we’ve seen of galaxies at this early time, we can tell that they’re structured very differently and that they look quite a bit different than galaxies that we see nearby,” Brian Welch, a Ph.D. Candidate at John Hopkins University.

The Hubble Telescope was launched more than 32 years ago.