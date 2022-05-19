JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is charged with assaulting a woman and firing a handgun outside an apartment in Johnstown.

On Tuesday, May 17, Robert Gooden, 33, was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots just outside of an Oakhurst Homes apartment where a woman he reportedly assaulted and three children were staying.

Around 9 a.m. on May 17, police responded to shots fired at an Oakhurst apartment building. The victim told police that she and Gooden had been arguing over a cell phone, and it had escalated to an assault. According to police, the victim had cuts and scrapes on her face, right hand and a bite mark on the upper left side of her back.

The woman told police he began choking her, so she grabbed a WiFi box and hit Gooden with it in defense. She ran into the kitchen to get a knife to protect herself, but he also grabbed the knife, and the two were struggling over it. Gooden eventually let go and said he was leaving, according to a criminal complaint.

Gooden went to grab his things and came back with the woman’s daughter’s phone and a handgun that police said was hidden in his front hoodie pocket. The woman warned Gooden that he was going to be caught by police with a stolen device and that he should give it back, according to the criminal complaint.

As Gooden was walking out, the woman again asked for the phone back, and at this point, Gooden turned around, smashed the phone on the ground, pulled out a handgun and started firing multiple times toward the victim, according to the woman’s testimony to police. Gooden took off afterward, heading down North Sheridan Street. Neither the woman nor her children were injured during the shooting.

Upon investigating, police said they found three 45 caliber castings on Sheridan Street. Police were able to review footage from the apartment which confirmed that a man pulled out a handgun from his hoodie and fired it toward the building.

After a few hours, police said they were able to find and arrest Gooden as he attempted to leave town on a Greyhound bus. He was wearing different clothes and did not have a firearm on him, according to police.

Police charged Gooden with multiple accounts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. He’s also been charged with possessing a firearm without a license and illegally possessing a firearm as a fugitive. He also had a felony warrant out of Philadelphia for his arrest.

In a separate incident on May 3, the same victim contacted police due to a physical altercation between her and Gooden. During this altercation, he allegedly broke her phone and TV, bit her and choked her. Police said they did see a bite mark on the top right side of her back. He’s been charged with simple assault and harassment following these accusations.

Gooden is being held in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post bail a combined bail of $300,000. He awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 24.