Somewhere between the humor of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” is the often-tasty comedy of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.”

If you’ve seen the television series, you’re familiar with the Belcher family. If you haven’t, it won’t matter. You’ll still be able to laugh at the oddball, sometimes musical humor the movie serves up.

First, I like the quirkiness of the entire family, from Gene and his Itty-Bitty Ditty Committee band to Louise, who constantly wears her rabbit-ear headgear.

The movie was co-directed by show creator Loren Bouchard and supervising director Bernard Derriman, so you could almost consider it as an elongated series episode.

The Belchers face the end of the world … well, their world. Bob (voice by H. Jon Benjamin) and his wife Linda (John Roberts) are late on their loan payment. Now they have only a matter of days to come up with the money.

To complicate the situation, their landlord Calvin (Kevin Kline) has been arrested for killing a carnival worker many years ago. That’s after Louise (Kristen Schaal) – in a desperate move to prove her maturity and courage – finds a skeleton after she falls into a sinkhole just outside the restaurant.

Each character has a personal focus. Gene (Eugene Mirman,) for example, who thinks he has invented a new musical instrument with a napkin holder, rubber bands and two spoons, wants to perform with his band.

This is a kinda/sorta musical, with three pleasant and funny musical numbers. The writing has wit, and enhances the development of the characters whose eccentricities define them.

Although it will appeal to a vastly different audience, “Bob’s Burgers” is comparable to “Downton Abbey: A New Era” on a neighboring screen. There’s just enough exposition to engage newcomers, and enough references to the series to please longtime fans.

And both are well worth seeing on the big screen.

3 stars

Rated: PG-13 for coarse language and humor.

Running time: One hour and 42 minutes.

Watch the trailer here.