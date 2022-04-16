CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf on Friday ordered for the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities in Cambria County to be flown at half-staff in honor of Hope Fire Company Fire Chief Isaac David Hassen, Sr. (Dave).

The flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 20 and also during Dave’s funeral which a time has yet to be announced. The United States Flag should remain at full-staff.

Dave passed away while on duty on Friday, April 15. In 1969 he joined the Hope Fire Company and then took the role of an officer in 1974. In 2005 he became Fire Chief.

Wolf is inviting all Pennsylvanians to take part in the tribute.