Charleston, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fed up with high gas prices, a group of Republican U.S. Senators held a briefing on Capitol Hill.

Among those speaking, West Virginia U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

For the first time, every state in the nation is seeing prices at more than $4 per gallon. While the White House says the war in Ukraine and COVID pandemic supply chain issues are to blame, senators are getting very personal e-mail pleas from their constituents.

“This is a father and husband in Wellsburg, which is the very tippy-top of our state. ‘I fear before summer I will literally be choosing which to pay: fuel for my vehicle or food for the table for myself, my wife and my two small children,” said Capito.

The Republicans want President Biden to re-open pipeline construction that he shut down after taking office, so the U.S. can be more energy independent. They also want the president to quit rejecting oil and gas drilling license applications on federally owned public land.