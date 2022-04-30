LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former deputy was arrested Friday in Lexington County.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents charged former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy James Christopher Leaisure, 28, with stalking.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate Leaisure.

The arrest warrant said Leaisure sent numerous text messages to his spouse which caused fear of assault, death and damage to property.

On April 20, Leaisure sent threatening messages of assault according to the warrant. The next day he sent messages throughout the day describing how he would damage a vehicle so it would not be drivable.

The recipient of the messages fled out of fear for their safety, the arrest warrant said.

On April 22, Leaisure sent many messages in reference to assault that the receiver interpreted as life-threatening.

SLED said a voluntary interview was conducted on April 28 with Leaisure where he confirmed he wrote the messages.

Leaisure was told not to contact his spouse any further during the investigation, but he continued to contact his spouse the following day, the arrest warrant said.

Leaisure was booked in to the Lexington County Detention Center.