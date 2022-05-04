EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several dozen people gathered outside the federal courthouse in Downtown El Paso Tuesday evening protesting the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade.

A growing crowd chanted phrases like “my body, my choice,” and “what do we want…bans off our bodies,” towards the federal courthouse.

Xochitl Rodriguez, the demonstration organizer and Philanthropy Officer of Planned Parenthood in El Paso, said they wanted people to know at this time, abortion is still legal in all 50 states.

“It’s important to create safe and shared spaces at this time, I think it’s also time to remind folks that the majority of people in this country actually support the right to choose,” Rodriguez said.

El Paso joins several cities across the country protesting the recent leak of documents obtained by Politico, detailing the U.S. Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion, letting states set their own restrictions on the procedure.

“We are constantly preparing for what would be a worst-case scenario, we’ve been prepared for this moment for some time,” Rodriguez said.

UTEP political science professor and courts expert dr. Todd Curry told KTSM it is not uncommon for the SCOTUS to reverse a ruling, but said it was uncommon after something such as Roe v. Wade has been established for nearly 50 years.

“So unprecedented that we know the language of the decision, but not so unprecedented that we don’t know the outcome before it takes place,” Curry said.

“So the question of where is the line, unfortunately, the answer is the line is wherever five members of the United States Supreme Court draw it.” Dr. Todd Curry, UTEP Political Science professor

Curry added it will all come down to local elections if Roe v. Wade is overturned and states take over control on abortion laws.

“We will have 50 standards, some states will outright ban it, some states will regulate it more, some states like California will attempt to enshrine it within their state’s constitution. So it’s really going to be important to vote at the local level because this issue is absolutely going to play out at the local level,” Curry said.

