CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2022 Inductees Wednesday.

Here is the list in the Performer Category:

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award:

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award:

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed”.

Promotional photo of Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the Eurythmics, undated, Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Pat Benatar “Tropico” Press Kit, 1984. Includes two black and white promotional photos, 3 page press release, and folder. Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CIRCA 1975: Singer/songwriter Carly Simon poses for a portrait in circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction.

Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon were on the ballot for the first time.

This is Eminem’s first year of eligibility.

This is the first year in the Hall’s 37-year history that six female acts will be inducted in one class.

Of course, Dolly Parton made headlines when she said she didn’t feel she had earned the right to be nominated, then later said she would “accept gracefully” if she was voted into the Hall.

The top five artists who dominated the fan vote all made it into the Hall this year.

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date.

Ticket information will be announced soon.