Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade, local, state, and federal leaders were among those who joined the firestorm of reaction on social media platforms. We’ve put together some of what they had to say here.
Washington
Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Twitter:
Washington, DC is a proud pro-choice city and access to abortion is still legal here.
This is about health care.
This is about women’s rights.
This is about bodily autonomy.
A majority of Americans believe in a woman’s right to choose. This fight is urgent but not over.
Virginia
U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) on Twitter:
This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans.
This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country.
I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision.
For them and for all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) on Twitter:
This decision flies in the face of decades of precedent protecting women’s rights to make fundamental personal decisions without needless government interference. Congress must act now to protect those rights. We’re not going to give up on this.
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) tweeted a picture of his of his statement:
The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their
elected representatives in the states. I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every
action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We
can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they
begin to feel pain in the womb and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life.
That’s why I’ve asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron
and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates
from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most
successful path forward. I’ve asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to
introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) tweeted a picture of the statement from his office:
Today the Supreme Court ruled that the issue of abortion should not be decided
by unelected federal judges, but by the people of the States through their elected
representatives. Good and reasonable people can disagree on this issue but now
Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future. The Attorney General will
continue to uphold and enforce both the Constitution of the United States and the
Constitution of Virginia.
Maryland
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) on Twitter:
This is a results-driven ruling, not a rule of law decision & it undermines SCOTUS’ legitimacy. The American people don’t want state elected officials telling them what to do in their most private & personal decisions. Congress must act now to protect reproductive freedom.
U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D) put out a couple of tweets:
The right to choose is fundamental and a decision that a woman should make in consultation with a doctor or other health care provider, free of political interference from federal, state, or local government.
Throughout my time in Congress, I have been a steadfast supporter of reproductive rights, and this will not change. I will continue to work to ensure that women can access the care that they need.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) put out this statement:
Today’s decision strips away the fundamental right of women to control their own bodies. Including in its sweep even survivors of abuse, rape, and incest, it robs all women of autonomy to make the most personal decisions about their health care. Its harms will have disproportionate impact on women of color and those of low income, many of whom already lack meaningful access to affordable health care of any kind. And even more broadly, this decision overturning 50 years of precedent also threatens the rights of all Americans to make private decisions about their lives without government interference.
“I am proud of my vote over 30 years ago to codify Roe v. Wade in state law, and I am proud of the work that our office has done since to protect and expand access to reproductive health care services across Maryland. We will continue to champion the rights of women to make their own health care decisions and to safeguard the right to privacy for all Marylanders.