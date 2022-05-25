UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: The murder trial for Isimemen Etute began after the jury was selected and seated on Wednesday morning.

WFXR News’s Kelsey Jean-Baptiste has been in the courtroom all day for day one of the trial. During the trial, pictures of Smith’s body dead in his apartment were presented to the jury. Jean-Baptiste says these pictures showed Smith wearing tights and a blue hoodie.

Afterwhich, the prosecution called several witnesses to testify.

Some of the witnesses the jury heard from was Smith’s brother who talked about how he didn’t approve of Smith’s lifestyle. The Blacksburg Police Department also spoke about the crime scene during the investigation. The prosecution called the medical examiner, Dr. Amy Tharp, to the stand. She talked about how Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Jury selection got underway in the trial of a former Virginia Tech football player, Isimemen Etute, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Blacksburg man.

WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste is in court where the jury has been selected on Wednesday, May 25. There will be nine women and four men serving as jurors during the trial.

During jury selection, the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney questioned potential jury members about whether or not they will have a hard time looking at video and photo evidence from the case.

Multiple people from the jury pool left for several reasons including not agreeing with the beliefs of the LGBTQ community; being a victim of assault in Montgomery County; hanging out with Jerry Smith, the man who was killed, and knowing his lifestyle; and having friends who also knew Smith.

Etute was arrested after police found Smith’s body on June 1, 2021, during a welfare check. Prosecutors say Etute and Smith had known each other for a short time after meeting through a dating app. However, Smith was reportedly posing as a woman named Angie.

According to prosecutors, their first sexual encounter was on April 10, 2021. The two met up again on May 31, 2021, but at that time, Etute realized Smith was a man.

The Commonwealth believes Etute became enraged, punched Smith several times in the face, and stomped on Smith with enough force to break every bone in his face. The medical examiner ruled Smith died from blunt force injuries to the head.

This is a developing story. WFXR News will provide updates on this trial as it becomes available.