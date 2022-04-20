(WDVM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to proceed with an appeal regarding a recent ruling that voided the mask mandate on planes and other forms of transportation.

A statement from the CDC said that “it is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for public health.”

The statement continued to say that the CDC believes that the mask mandate is lawful and within their legal authority.

Anthony Coley, the director of public affairs for the DOJ, posted a Tweet stating that “the Department has filed a notice of appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al.”

They continue to recommend that anyone who is in crowded or poorly ventilated locations wear a mask to help protect themselves and others “including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible” from COVID.