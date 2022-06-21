MIAMI (AP) — A passenger airplane caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by a collapsing landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, he said.

Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal. Televised news images showed the plane apparently doused with firefighters’ foam and airport fire and other emergency vehicles nearby.