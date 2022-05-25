WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Baby formula has arrived!
At 3:40 p.m., the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) tweeted out a picture of the First Lady welcoming a plane that carried 60 tons of formula onto U.S. soil, and he said there were more still set to arrive.
60 tons of formula just arrived on U.S. soil. More is scheduled to arrive in the coming days. @FLOTUS & @Surgeon_General were there to greet the plane that delivered the formula and assure Americans that the @WhiteHouse & @HHSGov will continue working to get formula on shelves.Twitter/@SecBecerra