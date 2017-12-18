UPDATE: UMD researchers study effects of Purple Line

It will look at changes in physical health, demographics due to the coming route

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the beginning of a study that will go on for a decade in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

Researchers from the University of Maryland are studying the effects of the Purple Line to look at residents’ mode of transportation before and after the Purple Line is built.

It will also take into account physical activity to see if the new light rail line makes residents healthier.

To see if any real change has been made, researchers will have to collect data from the corridor for several years.

“We would collect within that first 12 months, collect again maybe in three years and again in five years to see if those behaviors that may have changed or have not changed are sustainable,” said Jennifer Roberts, Assistant Professor, University of Maryland.

Roberts said she hopes to get a sample of about 11,000 residents.

The University of Maryland is funding the initial research.