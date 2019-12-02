UPDATE: Silver Spring restaurant employee faces attempted murder charge

Montgomery County Police say the suspect was charged with attempted murder, assault

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) — A restaurant owner in Silver Spring was stabbed by an employee Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County Police, 42-year-old Chuan Liu has been charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, and first-degree assault after attacking the male owner of the Red Maple Asian Cuisine and Bar located along Colesville Road.

Police say officers were called to the restaurant after an altercation in the kitchen around 8:30 p.m.

Police say during the incident, Lu grabbed a nearby knife and stabbed the owner.

The owner suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.