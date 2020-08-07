Unsolved: $25K reward offered for info on Maryland contractor’s murderer

Bryan Mkemy was shot and killed on August 7, 2018 while working at a home in Baltimore. Two years later, police are still searching for his murderer. Photo Courtesy: FBI

Bryan Mkemy was shot and killed at a Baltimore home in August 2018

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Bryan Mkemy was killed while working as a contractor in a Maryland home two years ago. On the anniversary of his death, the FBI announced a $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Mkemy, 27, was working in a home on Woodlea Avenue in Baltimore on August 7, 2018. Police believe it was a home invasion that turned deadly when the intruder shot Mkemy several times. According to police, he wasn’t the suspect’s intended target.

In an opinion column published in The Baltimore Sun, Dan Rodricks wrote a letter to the shooter:

“Someone in a Toyota Avalon is believed to have driven you there. You and another guy pulled out guns and started shooting. You fired at the house. A neighbor said she heard at least six shots. Apparently, you were supposed to kill someone inside the house. Instead, you killed Bryan McKemy.” Baltimore Sun column published Oct. 23, 2018

“Investigators believe that information that may lead to charges in this case could also lead to clues in other unsolved homicides,” the FBI said in a press release sent Friday.

Anyone with information on the murder of Bryan McKemy is asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)