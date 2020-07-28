Unsolicited seeds delivered to VA residents

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Department of Agriculture received an unusual amount of calls over the past week about residents receiving unsolicited items in the mail.

Residents across the state of Virginia have found packages in their mailboxes, containing a small bag of seeds.

The Department of Agriculture said they received several hundred calls just last week and continue to receive calls from worried residents.

“On Thursday July 23rd, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer services received several hundred reports of Virginia residents receiving unsolicited packages with seeds that have originated from China” said Michael Wallace, Director of Communications Va. Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Doyle Agnew, a Virginia Resident, received a package of seeds along with a small tech gadget last week. She said the package was delivered with the same address credentials as her Amazon account.

“It did have my name and my address on the outside. It actually had me and my husband’s name which is interesting to me because that’s how we have our Amazon packages labeled” said Doyle.

Agnew left the package on her counter while she tried to figure out what it might be until she saw a Facebook post to notify the Department of Agriculture about the package.

Agnew said the lady she spoke to was exasperated after receiving numerous calls all day, but gave her directions to keep the seeds in a safe place.

“Could you put the seeds in a ziploc bag, and if you have the packaging, keep the packaging, and do not throw them away, but just keep them somewhere safe until we can give you more instruction” the lady at the Department told Doyle.

Agnew told me the Department had planned to come door-to-door to inspect the seeds, but she thinks they will have to come up with a new plan to make sure the seeds are discarded of safely due to the large amount of calls.

If you have received an unsolicited package, report it to the Department of Agriculture by emailing ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov.