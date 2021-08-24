University of Maryland Medical System on FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine

MARYLAND (WDVM) –University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), Maryland’s largest health system, has been on the front lines of fighting the pandemic, treating over 13,000 COVID-19 patients.

Following the announcement that the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA, UMMS is expressing their hopefulness that this will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Mr. Marcozzi, the Chief Clinical Officer at University of Maryland Medical Center and a Senior Medical Adviser to Governor Larry Hogan during pandemic, says this should only improve people’s confidence in the vaccine’s effectiveness.

“Fortunately the FDA granted that approval so some of those concerns that folks may have had with the EUA like in my family… I’m telling them it’s time to have confidence in this further approval that the FDA granted,” said Marcozzi.

Dr. Marcozzi also reminds people that getting vaccinated also can prevent the virus from mutating and becoming a new variant.