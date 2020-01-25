United States Postal service employee arrested for theft

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– Police have arrested a postal service employee for theft-related offenses.

32-year-old Lorenzo Pugh is being charged with stealing while employed at the United States Postal Service in Silver Spring.

Lorenzo Pugh, 32

On January 2nd and 3rd police responded to a report of a suspect trying to sell two coins worth over $2500 at a local coin shop. The original owner of the coins sent out an email to local coin shops to be on the lookout for the coins, as they were shipped but never delivered. After further investigation, police found several items on Pugh’s property linking him to thefts around the area.

Police believe that Pugh stole items while at his job between march 2019 and January 2020. Pugh is currently at the central processing unit where he is facing theft and scheme related charges.