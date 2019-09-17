United Auto Workers in Martinsburg join nationwide GM strike

Martinsburg, W.Va. (WDVM)– United Auto Workers in Martinsburg have joined the nationwide General Motors strike.

Workers from the UAW Local 1590 GM plant stood along Caperton Boulevard Monday holding up signs calling for a change. The workers are asking for better wages, affordable healthcare, job security and their fair share of the profits. The workers in Martinsburg said they’ll continue to stand outside and strike until an agreement is reached.

“That is very important to get it resolved for both parties, the company as well as the union,” said Brian Aaron, UAW 1590 vice president

General Motors released a statement saying, “Negotiations have resumed. Our goal remains to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our business.”