Understanding the role jewelry played in the Women’s Sufferage Movement

(WDVM) — Protest is about statements and jewelry played a really important part in the Women’s Suffrage Movement. Who knew that jewelry could be so powerful. In the 1900s women used jewelry to empower and unite them.

“They essentially branded their whole campaign, they wanted you to be able to recognize them a mile away, they were not quiet about their cause,” said historian, Emily Friedricks. “They were like no, we’re going to be fabulous, feminine, cutting edge fashion and we’re going also give us the vote.”

Many women felt that they couldn’t raise their voices at the time so wearing jewelry of certain colors carried a symbolic message. According to experts, green stood for hope, while purple stood for the ‘royal blood flowing through the veins of the suffragettes,’ and white meant purity.

However, no matter the color, or the shape, jewelry shows there’s more than just one way to protest.