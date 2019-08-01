Ukulele Rock Out comes to Martinsburg

"We want to help keep music alive, and what's the harm with a little fun?"

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– Martinsburg’s Children’s Library hosted their Ukulele Rock Out group for kids Wednesday morning.



The ukulele group promotes kids to keep music alive in their school systems by getting them involved at an early age. According to Ukulele Expert Mary Etta Boesl ukuleles are easy for people to learn to play and stick with.



“We’ve learned the parts of the ukulele by cutting and pasting shapes and stuff.” said Boesl. “We’re trying to incorporate some logic as well as fun.”



Ukulele Rock Out will be hosting sessions each month.

