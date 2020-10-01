U.S. Secretary of Education visits Jefferson County

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia, Jefferson County schools were showcased Thursday as a national model for getting students back in the classroom by confronting the challenges of COVID-19.

Communities across the entire U.S. are struggling with the safety of reopening schools during the pandemic. In Jefferson County, West Virginia, the U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. Betsy DeVos, paid a call on the school system to showcase their returning to the classroom safely.



“It was really very encouraging how everyone has come together and worked extremely hard and continue to do so to stay focused on doing the right thing for kids,” said DeVos. Every detail of reopening schools was discussed at a system-wide roundtable, including the emphasis on connecting virtually to assure social distancing.



“To be clear,” said Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson, Superintendent of Schools for Jefferson County, “technology amplifies great teaching. It doesn’t replace it.” As for the secretary’s perspective? She gives Jefferson County at least an “A.”



“There has been a tremendous collaborative effort that they have undertaken to make sure kids can get back to school and back to learning full time,” said the secretary.

Dr. Gibson says COVID-19 protocols are followed from the time the school buses leave the garage in the morning until the students return home at the end of the day.

Also attending today from the state capital was West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Clayton Burch.