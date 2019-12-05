U.S. Representatives weigh in on future of 42 Minor League Baseball teams

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– In the midst of debates from Major League Baseball contemplating the termination of 42 Minor League teams across the country, the U.S. House of Representatives have stepped into the conversation.

Representatives Lori Trahan (D-Ma.), David McKinley (R-W.Va.), Max Rose (D- N.Y.), and Mike Simpson (R-Id.) formed the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force.

“We’re going to fight with every fiber of our being.” said Hagerstown Suns President Tim McDulin. “We’re just hoping that Major League baseball will come to their senses and realize it’s not a good idea to remove baseball from 42 cities across the country.

Through signature after signature, 104 U.S. Representatives voiced their concerns and are urging MLB to abandon its plan to eliminate 42 minor league teams. The Task Force will closely monitor ongoing negotiations between Major and Minor League Baseball, as well as discuss potential legislative action if and when it becomes necessary.

“It’s a really big deal and we’re excited to have the members of congress behind us in this effort to overturn MLB’s actions,” said McDulin.

The Task Force will also advocate on behalf of the communities that stand to be most harmed by MLB’s plan. In June 2019, Frederick Key’s Carolina League All-Star Classic tickets sold out, and Hagerstown Sun’s 2020 tickets have already started selling.

“It’s early in the negotiation process, but like I said I’m hoping they’ll come to their senses and realize it’s not a good idea.” said McDulin.

2020 marks the 90th anniversary of the Sun’s stadium and their 10th year of affiliation with the World Series Champions Washington Nationals.