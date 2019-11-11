U.S. Military veterans at WDVM

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Veterans Day, we honor those who served in the U.S. military. A few of them now work at WDVM’s station in various roles!

Donna Jeter was a dental lab technician from 1980 to 1983. She was stationed for two years in Germany and trained in San Antonio, Texas. She is a Sales Assistant at WDVM.

Our Assignment Editor, John Grant, served in the Air Force from 1973 to 1976. He was a Precision Photo Processing Specialist.

Wayne Mills, Chief Engineer, served in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1986. Wayne provided audio and video support to the Alternate National Military Command Center as well as the White House and Pentagon.

And Anchor Ross Simpson served in the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service at TV stations on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea of Alaska and at Clark AFB in the Philippines.

WDVM’s Veterans Voices special airs on Veterans Day at 8 p.m. Click here for information on how you can tune in.