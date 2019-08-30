U.S. Attorney issues statement on investigation into deaths at the Clarksburg VA

CLARKSBURG – W.Va. – Following calls for more details on the investigation into the deaths of patients at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Medical Center, in Clarksburg, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, Bill Powell issued a statement:

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell

“There is an ongoing and comprehensive federal criminal investigation underway into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of certain patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. The investigation, conducted by my office, along with the FBI and the VA OIG, was initiated as soon as potential criminal conduct was discovered and continues to be a top priority. We fully understand the desire for a speedy resolution and need for closure. The VA will continue to coordinate with the affected families, but in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be making any additional comments until the investigation is complete.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin-D is expected to tour the Clarksburg VA and talk with veterans and staff on Friday afternoon.