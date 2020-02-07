Two teens and one adult arrested in connection to Silver Spring shootings

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– Two teenagers and one adult have been charged in connection to the Silver Spring shootings on January 5th.

20-year-old Bryan Santos, 16-year-old Elias Salmeron, and 15-year-old Brayan Villatoro have all been charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and firearm-related offenses.

Bryan Santos

Police say during the initial investigation they were called to Ellsworth Drive for reports of a shooting where they found one man with gunshot wounds. After about a month of investigating, police were able to get the identification of the three suspects from surveillance footage. Salmeron and Villatoro have both been charged as adults.

“So during the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify a possible suspect via tag number from various cameras in the area that led them to individuals in Washington, D.C. and our detectives began working closely with detectives from the metropolitan police department from Washington, D.C. which ultimately led us to the identification of our three suspects,” said MCP PIO Rick Goodale.

Police say there is a possibility of more suspects involved and are asking if you have any more information regarding this incident, to contact them.