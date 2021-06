MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two suspects turned themselves into Montgomery County Police on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Kennedy Merritt-Millett who was fatally shot last week in the area of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive.

According to authorities, John Delonte Black, Jr. was charged with first degree murder and Annbel Sierra Massilon was charged with robbery.

Black Jr. is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center.