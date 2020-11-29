Two NoVa metro stations on the Blue Line close on weekends

The closures will not be in effect during certain events

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Two Northern Virginia metro stations on the Blue Line will be closed on weekends until March 14th.

The Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street stations will close Saturdays and Sundays starting this weekend while the signal system in the Alexandria Rail Yard is modernized.

Local and express shuttle buses will replace the train service during the closures. Blue Line trails will operate between Huntington and Largo Town Center.

The closures will not be in effect during Wreaths Across America (Dec. 19th), inauguration week (Jan. 16th-24th) and Presidents Day weekend (Feb. 13th-15th).

The full list of dates the stations will run can be seen here.