Two more members of MS-13 sentenced

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Two more members of the notorious MS-13 gang have been sentenced to federal prison.

25-year-old Francisco Ramirez Pena of Edgewater and 21-year-old Edwin Urrutia of Silver Spring were both sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. They were found guilty of violent racketeering conspiracy including murder. These charges stem from the June 2017 murder in Crownsville, where they took part in stabbing, beheading, and dismembering the victim.

The sentences were announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge John Eisert of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore Office; Chief Edward G. Hargis of the Frederick Police Department; Frederick County State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith, III; Chief Timothy J. Altomare of the Anne Arundel County Police Department; Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess; Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department; Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy; Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department; and Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

“These sentences show that membership in MS-13 usually ends where it should, behind bars for decades in federal prison,” said Jennifer Boone, special agent in charge of the Baltimore Division of the FBI. “At the FBI, we are committed to staying in the fight until this plague is purged from our communities.”

Pena, Ruiz Urrutia, were members and associates of the Fulton Locotes Salvatrucha clique of ms-13.

A total of 29 defendants have been charged in this case with participating in a racketeering conspiracy and/or other crimes related to their association with MS-13, including 18 defendants charged in the fifth superseding indictment filed on October 21, 2019. A total of 13 defendants have pleaded guilty to crimes related to their participation in MS-13 gang activities.

