Two Montgomery County elections draws thousands of voters

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As many cities across Maryland are holding elections, we took a look into Montgomery County where residents in the city of Rockville cast their vote for mayor and city council.

The city of Rockville was the first in Maryland to conduct vote by mail.

The city said it is trying something new with this election season as they are the first jurisdiction in the state to conduct a vote-by-mail election for mayor and four council member seats. The city still drew a crown as they still had one precinct open for those who do not wish to mail in their votes.

In the race for mayor incumbent Bridget Newton who is running for a third term defeated challenger Virginia Onley.

Onley is serving her 2nd term on the Rockville City Council.

Residents also voted for four open city council seats. Two incumbents are hoping to return to the council – while 13 other candidates hope to get into the race.

“I’ll continue to serve the people through the mayor’s office and through city hall, this brings a different angle to it with vote by mail but I’m positive for the city of Rockville,” said Bridget Newton, City Of Rockville Mayor.

The people elected to the city council were Monique Ashton, Beryl Feinberg, David Myles and Mark Pierzchala.