Two men transported for injuries related to motorcycle accident

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM)– Two men driving motorcycles have been transported for non-life threatening injuries after crashing Saturday afternoon.

According to Jefferson County Dispatch, officers responded to the Cedar Run Lane and Mopar Avenue area right before 1:30 p.m. One motorcyclist was flown to INOVA Hospital with a compound fracture and the other motorcyclist was transported in an ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

According to witnesses, they saw the men doing wheelies and estimate they were traveling around 50 mph at the time of the crash. At this time, police didn’t comment on the nature of the crash.

Police are still on scene and this story will be updated.