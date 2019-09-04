Two men arrested after robbery, officer-involved shooting, carjacking in Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Two Maryland men are facing charges after a robbery, officer-involved shooting and carjacking in Herndon, Virginia.

Police say Edward Sandoval and Manuel Casco went into a store on the 700 block of Elden Street around 7 p.m. on Monday. The men allegedly displayed a handgun, demanded money and assaulted two female employees.

A Herndon police officer saw the men running from the store and chased them before one suspect displayed a handgun. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officer but no injuries were reported.

Sandoval was quickly taken into custody. Casco was arrested when an armed carjacking was reported a short time later in the 1000 block of Elden Street. Police say the handgun was recovered during the initial investigation.

Sandoval was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of threatening to abduct with the intent to defile. Casco was charged with robbery, carjacking and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both men were taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where they’re being held without bond.