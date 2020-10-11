Two dead in Montgomery County crash

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Germantown early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials confirm the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Ridge Rd, also known as Rt. 27, near Morning Star Dr.

Only one car was involved in the crash. MCFRS says it evaluated several patients with life-threatening and traumatic injuries.

Police later confirmed that two of them died as a result of those injuries.

