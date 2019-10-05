Two Berkeley County deputies have been disciplined after a weapon accidentally discharged

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)–Two Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies have been disciplined after an incident in September where a weapon accidentally discharged.
Sheriff Curtis Keller says after the September 20th incident, there was an internal investigation conducted by the department. He says it wasn’t criminal and no one was injured in the case. Since it is an internal matter, Keller wasn’t able to give more details surrounding the incident.
