Two Berkeley County deputies have been disciplined after a weapon accidentally discharged

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)–Two Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies have been disciplined after an incident in September where a weapon accidentally discharged.

Sheriff Curtis Keller says after the September 20th incident, there was an internal investigation conducted by the department. He says it wasn’t criminal and no one was injured in the case. Since it is an internal matter, Keller wasn’t able to give more details surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories