Tuskegee Airman turns 100-year-old and celebrates in the skies

The Tuskegee Airmen are remembered for their service during World War II.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American pilots remembered for their service during World War II.

77-years after earning his pilot wings as a Tuskegee airman, Colonel Charles McGee is celebrating another milestone.

Col. Mcgee is taking a stroll down memory lane–rather he’s once again heading for the skies to celebrate his 100th birthday.

He will be heading on an honorary flight from the Frederick Municipal Airport to Dover Airforce Base Friday morning. Col. McGee will be seated left seat, or the pilot’s seat.

Col. McGee is one of only nine surviving Tuskeegee Airmen