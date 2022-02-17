Turning corner from pandemic, plans for that “big wedding” are back on

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Talk about pent up demand! Those big weddings we haven’t been having these past two years because of the pandemic.

The weather is going to warm up in a few weeks, and couples are drawing up those huge wedding guest lists. As a matter of fact, industry professionals predict 2.5 million weddings this year, the most since 1984. Guests spend, on average, $660 to attend an out-of-town wedding. Twice that if they travel by air, and add 10 percent this year because of inflation.

Bethany Starkey is a bridal consultant in Jefferson County, West Virginia with her own retail and online boutique. She sees the wedding craze first hand.

“Especially for the brides that have had to put this off for so long they are so excited,” says Starkey, owner of Betts & Coops Bridal. “They are ready. They want those unique pieces and they are willing to go to whatever extent they can to find those items to make their day more special.”

Weddings this year are expected to average a guest list of about 130. That’s up from two years ago. Travel professionals say bookings for “destination” weddings are up a whopping 44 percent.