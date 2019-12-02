Tshiebwe again earns weekly newcomer award

Freshman forward has earned Big 12 recognition two of last three weeks

WVU men’s basketball forward Oscar Tshiebwe has earned another weekly honor from the Big 12 Conference.

West Virginia’s star freshman forward picked up the newcomer of the week accolade Monday. It’s the second time this season that the Big 12 has recognized him with that title.

Tshiebwe had 19 points and 18 rebounds in the Cancun Challenge championship game vs. Wichita State. He earned tournament MVP honors as the Mountaineers took the trophy.

In three games last week, Tshiebwe nearly averaged a double-double, logging 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

West Virginia (7-0) received votes in the AP poll this week, but failed to crack the top 25. The Mountaineers return to action Saturday against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.