TSA reports highest number of travelers since March

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Sunday, TSA saw over 1.86 million travelers nationwide, the highest amount since March of 2020.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said airports have seen an increase of travelers on Sundays due to more people flying on weekends for leisure travel, instead of the pre-pandemic regular travelers flying on weekdays for business.

Those same travelers are expected to hit airports on Thursday for Memorial Day weekend. TSA recommends travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight because there could be long lines, especially in the DC metro area airports.

“There are going to be a lot of people who are leisure travelers who are not as familiar with the procedures, and it might take a little longer,” explained Farbstein.

TSA also advises travelers to know what’s in their carry-on baggage to limit touchpoints when moving through security screening.

“So what you want to make sure you’re doing is not putting anything prohibited in there that would necessitate a TSA officer needing to open your bag,” said Farbstein.

Don’t forget: masks are mandatory in all airports and planes.

“In lots of areas, jurisdictions have limited their mask mandates, the mask mandate holds, it’s still in effect for people in transportation sectors,” stated Farbstein.

TSA will remind travelers to wear a mask and will provide masks if they do not have one. If a traveler refuses to wear a mask, they will not be able to fly.

To see traveler trends from TSA, click here.