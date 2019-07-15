Trump defends racist tweets: “You can leave right now.”

(CNN) — President Trump is not backing away from his racist attack on a group of minority members of Congress. Instead – he’s defending it, denying it was racist.

Instead of walking back his remarks, Trump defended telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to ‘go back’ where they came from — even though three of the four congresswomen were born in the U.S., and the fourth is now a U.S. citizen who arrived as a child and refugee.

“If you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, you can leave. You can leave right now,” he said Monday.

Trump says he has no regrets about his racist attacks about Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.).

Trump’s cabinet member commented on the tweets:

“I don’t find them racist… I understand what the president’s comment is. I’m not concerned about the president’s comment,” Steve Mnuchin said.

Few Republican lawmakers have been willing to condemn the president’s comments.