Trump cuts funding to National Guard assistance for Title 32

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Nearly one week after senators begged the administration to extend the national guard’s orders in their states, some states are benefiting from the renewed funding more than others.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan and 41 other governors penned a letter to the administration asking for the extension of Title 32 which would continue the aid of the National Guard to the states. The funding was directed from the CARES Act, or the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA.

While their request was granted, only a fraction of the states will receive full funding benefits. The president terminated the 100 percent federal cost share of Title 32 orders to all states except except Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and Connecticut. The rest of the states including Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia will only receive 75 percent reimbursement.

A new letter signed by Senators Chris Van Hollen, Joe Manchin, and Mark Warner along with 31 other senators called the decision and the inequity among the states as irrational and also read:

“This new determination to reduce the cost share comes at the worst possible time, as positive cases continue to rise, and food security and other basic needs increase due to the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic. Further, by singling out florida and texas for a full cost share as other states face challenges of similar magnitude, the decision appears arbitrary and without justification.”

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito penned a separate letter to the president echoing the sentiments made in the other letter.

The letter signed by Senators Van Hollen, Manchin, and Warner detailed that the National Guard response has been critical within the states to supporting the health and well-being of millions of Americans.

The senators closed the letter by requesting that the president re-authorize 100 percent cost share for all states and territories through at least December 31.