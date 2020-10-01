Trucks involved in many Interstate 81 accidents as construction continues

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Motorists are becoming increasingly impatient with construction on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County at the Maryland state line.

A truck fire on the Potomac River bridge earlier this month stranded motorists for hours. Transportation studies show that nearly half the accidents on that stretch of the highway involve trucks – a situation, it is hoped, will be addressed by the widening of the highway.

Says Gabriel Calderon, a truck driver, “with the construction and all the things around, you have to have an extra precaution because on the highway people are really speeding.”

At least 60,000 vehicles cross cross that stretch of the interstate daily of which 17,000 are trucks.