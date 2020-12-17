Truckers being extra cautious as winter storm hits Interstate 81 in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The heavy snow that has hit our region is putting motorists on edge.

At an Interstate 81 truck stop, truck drivers are actually shutting down their operations until the highway is treated and conditions are safe for travel. Chris Potter is a Georgia-based trucker for Schneider International. He’s been driving for nine years and says these weather conditions are about as bad as things can get.

“The thing is this is a very dangerous type of weather,” says Potter. “Especially for all the truck drivers that are just coming out of school and really don’t know about this type of weather.”

Potter says this weather requires he put chains on his truck tires. But he anticipates a mandatory shutdown from his company because of the storm.