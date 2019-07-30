Truck fire at Love’s in Hagerstown

Courtesy: Washington Co. Md Fire Calls/Facebook

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A driver has been transported to Meritus Medical Center with burns after a tractor-trailer caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Washington County Dispatchers say that the call for the fire at the Loves truck stop on Perini Ave. came in just before 2 a.m.

As of 2:30, firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames on the first tractor trailer, but had successfully pulled away a second truck after it’s tires ignited.

A hazmat team is on scene.

This story is developing.

